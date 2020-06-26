R,B Singer Tank: The Pandemic Is A Hoax, Now Come To My Concert!!

R,ampB singer Tank is suggesting that the Covid-19 epidemic is a hoax, and he needs supporters to disregard the CDCs warnings – and come to his approaching concert.

MTO Information obtained a new submit, made by Tank final evening – the place the singer explains hy supporters must NOT be anxious about the possibly deadly virus.

In accordance to Tank, the government is overblowing the severity of the condition. As Tank explains, “The president of the United States is in these streets [and] he understands anything we do not know.”

Tank claims that he will quickly be marketing tickets to a new concert, and he thinks supporters must get them – even if they have to buck CDC warnings.

Tank, actual title Durrell Babbs, is an R,ampB singer-songwriter, record producer and actor. He is finest regarded for the singles “Maybe I Deserve (2001)”, “Please Don’t Go” (2006), and “When We” (2017). In accordance to Billboard Tank has offered one.76 million albums in the U.S. as of 2013.