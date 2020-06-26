Rapper Huey Of The Hit “Pop, Lock & Drop It” Has Died

St. Louis rapper Huey, whose authorized identify is Lawrence Franks Jr., died Thursday night from an evident gunshot wound, the St. Louis County Law enforcement Section verified to Information. He was 32.

Huey was greatest recognized for his strike solitary “Pop, Lock & Drop It” which debuted in 2006 and peaked at range six on the Billboard Sizzling 100.

In a assertion, sergeant Benjamin Granda of the St. Louis County Law enforcement Section, mentioned detectives feel as quite a few as 10 other men and women ended up current around or all around the scene at the time of the taking pictures.

Law enforcement are nevertheless actively investigating the incident, incorporating that adhering to the contact about Franks Jr., they obtained a contact about a next taking pictures sufferer, 21, who was transported to the medical center with non-lifetime threatening accidents.

Law enforcement mentioned that the investigations ended up linked but did not present more particulars.