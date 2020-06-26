Rapper Freddie Gibbs: Jeezy Is Musically Irrelevant!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Rapper Freddie Gibb had a scathing evaluation of southern rapper, Jeezy — claiming that The Snowman is “musically irrelevant.”

“I look up to Young Jeezy,” he explains. “Come on bro, in 2010 I could have fucked with any rapper. Yo Gotti, Rick Ross. Anybody. I looked up to all those n*ggas, but I really looked up to Young Jeezy. So that said, all the music I made after that, is to prove n*ggas wrong. To prove I was where I was supposed to be. Every day, every time I go in the booth, every project I make, I’m trying to prove somebody wrong,” he advised Bootleg Kev.

