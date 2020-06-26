Ranking Ariana Grande’s 10 Best Music Videos Ever

It truly is time to celebrate, Arianators!

Your woman Ariana Grande is turning 27 on June 26. And even though her birthday, just like all people else’s, is hunting a small bit various this yr as the coronavirus pandemic continues to upend just about almost everything, that does not suggest you can not display her some enjoy. It just suggests all people has to get a small bit a lot more artistic.

In honor of her exclusive day, we believed we would flip our consideration to the factor that manufactured all people fall in enjoy with her in the 1st place—the music. Given that her transition out of acting with the 2013 release of her debut album Yours Actually, Ari’s dropped hit following hit, numerous of them with eye-popping music video clips. From the lo-fi charms of “The Way” to the latest massive spending budget productions behind “thank u, next” and “7 rings,” she’s offered us so numerous gag-worthy presents. So, it truly is only honest that we return the favor.