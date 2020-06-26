Pride 2020 Sees Increasing Parallels, Connection Between LGBTQ And Black Lives Matter – San Francisco

by Molly McCrea and Kiet Do

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Pride 2020 is taking area as several are marching in the street demanding justice for Black lives. For some who are each Black and LGBTQ, these two movements intersect and consider on an extraordinary significance.

To achieve comprehending and point of view, KPIX five Information spoke to 3 African Americans from the LGBTQ local community: Jewelle Gomez is an award-winning writer, Joe Hawkins heads up Oakland’s onest and only LGBTQ local community center, and Quijai Johnson is a local community activist, who not too long ago graduated from UC Berkeley with a double big in molecular & cell biology and genetics.

We asked each and every a single about the connection in between Black Lives Matter and Pride.

“There’s an absolute connection between Black Lives Matter and Pride because we are ‘each other’s.’ There is no separation between who we are because what affects one affects the other,” mentioned Gomez.

“There is an intersection in my mind between BLM and the Black LGBTQ community,” mentioned Hawkins. But he adds, there are also extreme pressures from what he calls the two columns.

“So, as a black gay man – as a black queer person – we are sort of wedged between two columns: one is black homophobia, and the other is white LGBTQ and white mainstream racism,” explained Hawkins who is also co-founder of Oakland Pride.

Quijai Johnson explained how often black LGBTQ females really feel a unique variety of oppression, at occasions from inside of the Black local community. She informed KPIX five that Black females, particularly people who are LGBTQ, are at occasions not protected.

“We can’t just be, ‘Oh “Black Lives Matter’ but ‘Oh wait, not the trans! Not the queers!’ It doesn’t work like that,” mentioned Johnson. “It’s hypocritical because you’re mad at people saying ‘All Lives Matter,’ you’re mad at people saying ‘Blue Lives Matter.’ But you’re mad because people are saying ‘Trans Lives Matter?’ No. You can’t pick and choose what Black lives matter. It’s hypocritical.”

Johnson mentioned that so far in 2020, 14 transgender persons have been violently killed. Most of them are Black trans females.

For Gomez, Hawkins, and Johnson, they informed KPIX five that getting Black and queer can be complicated and, at occasions, tough.

“When I get stopped by the police, they don’t ask me if I’m LBGTQ. I’m a black man, okay?” mentioned Hawkins.

Johnson explained how tough it is to occupy so several unique spaces: Black, queer, and female. She informed KPIX five about the microaggressions she experiences. She mentioned, even though, how she knew them when she felt them

“I’m Black and I’m queer. I’m gay, I’m lesbian, I’m all of those things. But when it’s a specific person, when it’s coming out of hatred, you feel it,” mentioned the 23-yr-previous.

Think about possessing to encounter racism, homophobia, transphobia, and sexism served up all at when.

“Living and surviving with all the “isms” that get thrown at you by the dominant culture can be each heartbreaking and uncomplicated at the similar time,” recounted Gomez.

Johnson hopes for a potential exactly where she and other Black females, other Black queer females are protected from harm.

It is truly unhappy to know that I’m fighting for men and women who may possibly practically destroy me,” mentioned Johnson.

The threats posed to the LGBTQ local community of shade is intensive. Members are at a greater threat of continual wellness challenges, money insecurity and premature death.

“In the white community, HIV is something they feel like they’ve gained control of, they’re taking a pill to be ok, But that’s not the case in the Black LGBTQ community,” mentioned Hawkins. “We have higher rates of suicide, higher rates of youth homelessness, and higher rates of homelessness in general.”

Minor credit score is provided to the essential function carried out by the LGBTQ men and women of shade who sparked the modern-day-day Pride motion.

In 1969, the Stonewall riots in New York’s Greenwich Village was a big catalyst for the motion. Activists like Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera -each trans females of shade – have been the initial to stand up and resist at the now-popular bar.

3 many years prior to Stonewall, there was the initial historic act of LGBTQ resistance in San Francisco. The occasion occurred in 1966 at Gene Compton’s Cafeteria which is found in the Tenderloin District.

“Some cop came into Compton’s Cafeteria and basically started harassing one of the queens that were there, one of the trans women,” mentioned Honey Mahogany, founder of Compton’s Transgender Cultural District

Compton’s Cafeteria was a secure haven for trans females, several of shade who have been not welcome in the white gay bars. These females have been typically harassed by the police. And this evening was no unique, except for a single detail. The trans lady fought back.

“She ended up throwing a coffee in his face, and that started a three- or four-day riot that took to the streets and took up a large part of the Tenderloin,” recounted Mahogany.

As observed in many latest marches, the LGBTQ and BLM movements have joined forces. Gomez, Johnson, and Hawkins mentioned allies are necessary and welcomed, but with a caveat.

“You need to learn cultural humility so that we can go into spaces that aren’t necessarily our own,” counseled Gomez.

“I know what it’s like to have a white employee who has never had a black supervisor and to tell that white employee, give them an instruction and then second-guess me,” explained Hawkins. “They’re, like, ‘Are you sure?’ And I’m, like, ‘I’m very sure.’”

Regardless of whether silenced, hidden, or censored, the Black queer motion does not want to eliminate momentum in this most recent incarnation in the battle for civil rights, equality, and freedom.

Johnson is notably concerned about Black females and their security. She fears that they are at the bottom of the record and will be the final ones liberated.

“Because we are literally the flowers that don’t get water, and that’s not fair,” she remarked. Johnson is a survivor. She informed KPIX five how she navigated herself by means of the foster care technique, acquired a double sciences big at the University of California, Berkeley and is arranging on getting a pediatrician.

Johnson mentioned she did not want to exist as “Black” in a single area or “queer” in a single area.

“We just want to feel safe. We just want to be able to exist. That’s the fight that we’re all fighting,” she mentioned.