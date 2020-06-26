Home Entertainment President Trump Gives Up, Predicts ‘Joe Biden Will Be Your Next President’!!

President Donald Trump appeared resigned to shedding reelection in 2020 throughout a Thursday evening interview with Sean Hannity on Fox Information, MTO Information as discovered.

In the interview, Trump predicted Joe Biden would win although attacking the former vice president.

