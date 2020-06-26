Porto’s Temporarily Closes Downey Location After 3 Team Members Test Positive For COVID-19 – Los Angeles

DOWNEY (CBSLA) — Porto’s says they have voluntarily shut down its Downey spot immediately after 3 crew members examined beneficial for COVID-19.

The wildly well-liked Cuban bakery and café posted a message to its social media accounts Thursday, informing its followers of short-term closure.

To Our Valued Visitors: The security and effectively-getting of our crew, visitors and our neighborhood are basic to our household organization. Out of an abundance of caution, we have determined to temporarily shut our Downey bakery. Please note, all other Porto’s Bakery places continue to be open. pic.twitter.com/1LcL6fMebL — Porto’s Bakery (@Portos) June 25, 2020

“While this closure in Downey is not required, we have decided to take this voluntary measure following three team members who tested positive for COVID-19, even though these employees had been self-quarantined and not reported to work since prior to being tested,” the bakery mentioned in their message.

Porto’s says it will deliver in an outdoors expert organization to disinfect the complete bakery for the duration of the closure, which will also give crew members time to get examined.

The bakery says it programs to resume in-auto pickup by way of on the web ordering in Downey on Monday.