Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape

Jeremy, 67, is between the greatest names in the pornography market, getting appeared in additional than 2000 grownup movies starting up in the 1970s.
A preliminary listening to was established for August 31 to ascertain if there is adequate proof to let the circumstance to move forward.
Jeremy, whose actual identify is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was purchased to continue being jailed in lieu of a US$six.six million ($nine.six million) bail.
Prosecutors claimed Jeremy forcibly raped a 25-calendar year-previous female at a house in West Hollywood in May possibly 2014.
They also accused him of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 33 and 46, on individual events at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and forcibly raped a single of them.
In a fourth incident, prosecutors claimed Jeremy forcibly raped a 30-calendar year-previous female at the exact same bar in July 2019.
On Tuesday, the working day costs have been submitted in opposition to Jeremy, he wrote on Twitter that he was harmless of all the allegations.
“I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support,” he wrote.
If convicted of all the costs, Jeremy faces a feasible highest sentence of 90 many years to lifetime in condition jail.