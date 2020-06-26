Porn star Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape

Grownup movie star Ron Jeremy has pleaded not guilty in a Los Angeles courtroom to costs of raping 3 girls and sexually assaulting a fourth in incidents from 2014 to 2019, Town Information Support reviews.

Jeremy, 67, is between the greatest names in the pornography market, getting appeared in additional than 2000 grownup movies starting up in the 1970s.

Grownup movie star Ron Jeremy talks with his lawyer Stuart Goldfarb in the course of his arraignment on rape and sexual assault costs at Clara Shortridge Foltz Prison Justice Centre. (AP)

Jeremy, whose actual identify is Ronald Jeremy Hyatt, was purchased to continue being jailed in lieu of a US$six.six million ($nine.six million) bail. (AP)

A preliminary listening to was established for August 31 to ascertain if there is adequate proof to let the circumstance to move forward.

Prosecutors claimed Jeremy forcibly raped a 25-calendar year-previous female at a house in West Hollywood in May possibly 2014.

They also accused him of sexually assaulting two girls, aged 33 and 46, on individual events at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and forcibly raped a single of them.

In a fourth incident, prosecutors claimed Jeremy forcibly raped a 30-calendar year-previous female at the exact same bar in July 2019.

On Tuesday, the working day costs have been submitted in opposition to Jeremy, he wrote on Twitter that he was harmless of all the allegations.

“I can’t wait to prove my innocence in court! Thank you to everyone for all the support,” he wrote.