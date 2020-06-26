‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Shot & Killed!!

The Hip Hop local community is in shock this morning following word spread that St. Louis rapper Huey was shot and killed.

In accordance to early reviews, the shooting took spot suitable in advance of midnight in front of a household in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard close to Mable Avenue in Kinloch. Not substantially is recognized about the occasions top up to the incident.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Division has confirmed that the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

“The identity of a victim of a homicide will not be provided until that identity is positively confirmed and their next of kin notified,” Sergeant Benjamin Granda mentioned in a statement through Newsweek.

Detectives are anticipated to give a information briefing in the coming hrs.

Huey was ideal recognized for his 2006 debut single, “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” and peaked at #six on the Billboard charts.