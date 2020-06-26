Home Entertainment ‘Pop, Lock & Drop It’ Rapper Huey Shot & Killed!!

The Hip Hop local community is in shock this morning following word spread that St. Louis rapper Huey was shot and killed.

In accordance to early reviews, the shooting took spot suitable in advance of midnight in front of a household in the 8100 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard close to Mable Avenue in Kinloch. Not substantially is recognized about the occasions top up to the incident.

A spokesperson from the St. Louis County Police Division has confirmed that the shooting has been classified as a homicide.

