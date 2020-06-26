“Pop, Lock & Drop It” Rapper Huey Dead at 32 After Fatal Shooting

The songs earth is mourning the decline of rapper Huey.

The star, finest recognized for his 2006 strike debut one, “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” has died, the St. Louis County Law enforcement Office verified. The performer, née Lawrence Franks Jr., was 32 yrs previous.

For each law enforcement, Huey was introduced to a community healthcare facility on Thursday evening soon after struggling “at least one apparent gunshot wound.” The rapper was pronounced useless soon soon after arriving, in accordance to a push launch issued by Sergeant Benjamin Granda.

A next particular person, explained as a 21-yr-previous person, stays hospitalized with non-existence threatening accidents soon after he arrived to the Ferguson Law enforcement Office and was then transported for remedy, law enforcement verified.

In accordance to authorities, the incident took position close to the entrance property of a residence in Kinloch, Mo. and is at this time below murder investigation. Any witnesses are inspired to get in touch with investigators as detectives feel as numerous as 10 individuals had been around the criminal offense scene at the time, a push launch famous.