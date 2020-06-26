Police Officer Stabbed in Glasgow City Center

(LONDON) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow was stabbed and a male suspect shot by an armed officer in the heart of the city Friday.

Police Scotland stated the incident, which took area all over one:15 p.m., has been contained and that there is no risk to the wider public.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson stated police are not hunting for anybody else in relation to the incident and that the police officer who was injured is getting treatment method in a hospital.

The Scottish Police Federation, which represents the massive bulk of Scottish police officers, stated it has notified the household of the injured officer.

In accordance to Sky Information, there have been a quantity of men and women injured.

A hefty police presence on West George Street is in area with far more than a dozen police automobiles in attendance.

Pictures on social media seem to demonstrate armed police getting into a creating and a massive quantity of emergency automobiles outdoors.

Scottish Very first Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated the reviews are “truly dreadful” and that she is staying up to date.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated he was “deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow” and that his ideas are with “all the victims and their families.”

