Police Officer Injured and Suspect Is Shot in Glasgow City Center

At least a single police officer was injured and a male suspect was shot by police in an incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, in accordance to the Scottish police.
Photos shared on social media showed at least a dozen police motor vehicles and armed officers responding to the scene in an location of the city that is filled with outlets, dining establishments and hotels.
Steve Johnson, assistant chief constable of the Higher Glasgow police, explained in a statement that when police had been nonetheless responding to the scene, the circumstance was underneath management and the police had been not at this time wanting for any other suspects.
“Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer,” he explained, in a statement posted to Twitter. “I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”
The Scottish Police Federation explained on Twitter that an officer had been stabbed and that the person’s relatives had been notified, however number of added information about the assault had been quickly readily available.
Footage shared by LBC, a British radio station, showed folks staying evacuated from the Park Inn Hotel on West George Street, and other video clips shared on social media showed the location all around the hotel staying cordoned off by police.
Extra photographs showed a guy who appeared to be injured lying on the methods at the entrance of the hotel in a pool of blood.
A portion of the street all around the hotel remained closed and folks had been asked to prevent the location.
It was unclear no matter if the incident bore any terrorist motive, but Nicola Sturgeon, the Scottish initial minister, explained on Twitter that the reviews from the scene had been “dreadful.”