Police Officer Injured and Suspect Is Shot in Glasgow City Center

At least a single police officer was injured and a male suspect was shot by police in an incident in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, in accordance to the Scottish police.

Photos shared on social media showed at least a dozen police motor vehicles and armed officers responding to the scene in an location of the city that is filled with outlets, dining establishments and hotels.

Steve Johnson, assistant chief constable of the Higher Glasgow police, explained in a statement that when police had been nonetheless responding to the scene, the circumstance was underneath management and the police had been not at this time wanting for any other suspects.

“Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer,” he explained, in a statement posted to Twitter. “I can also confirm that a police officer was injured while dealing with the incident and that officer is receiving treatment in hospital.”