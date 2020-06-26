Police Investigate Death Threats Against Shaun King by Former Officers After His ‘White Jesus’ Tweet

Instagram

The alleged death threats are brought to light by the far-left activist who claims that some police officers have made a personal Facebook webpage committed to plotting his execution.

Extended Seashore police are investigating alleged death threats targeted at Shaun King right after he produced controversial remarks about the depiction of Jesus. The division confirmed on Thursday that investigators are at the moment hunting into a personal Facebook group, which the far-left activist mentioned was made to plot his assassination.

Shaun shared in a Medium submit on Thursday, June 25 screenshots of posts in the unnamed group. He outlined what he claimed is proof that California law enforcement officials are “openly plotting to kill me and organizing each other to execute it.”

The author mentioned the threats commenced when former Extended Seashore police officer Laura Tartaglione shared a single of his tweets and wrote, “I think California needs to start putting a team together of retired military, police, and NRA Members. These criminals that the Democrats created need to be stopped.”

Other individuals later on chimed in, with a single retired Los Angeles police officer named Jerry De Rosa creating that they “need a sniper.” A different wrote, “Shaun King needs to be put down.”

In a statement launched on Thursday, the Extended Seashore Police Division identified as the posts “incredibly disturbing” and mentioned it would carry out a criminal investigation with help from the FBI. It confirmed that 3 former officers from its force had been concerned, but none of the personnel concerned are at the moment on its force.

“Although we have one current employee with the same name as a member of the Facebook group, this employee is not involved in the online group,” the division stressed. “We also have no information indicating that any other current LBPD employees are involved in this situation.”

Assuring that it requires the threats significantly, the division stated that the “tone and content of the posts … in no way reflect the core values and professional standards held by the men and women in our organization.”

Shaun was previously beneath fire right after he mentioned that white Jesus is “white supremacist” and advised the elimination of all statues depicting Jesus as white European. “If your religion requires Jesus to be a blonde haired blue eyed Jesus, then your religion is not Christianity, but white supremacy,” he tweeted earlier this week. “Christian whiteness, not white Christianity, has been the primary religion of this country for hundreds of years.”

Regardless of the backlash, the 40-12 months-previous refused to backtrack on his remarks and mocked people’s reactions. “Hilarious,” he wrote in an Instagram submit along with a screenshot of headlines about his controversial statements. “If you Google ‘Jesus’ right now it’s me that comes up first.” He reiterated, “They are triggered. Again, if your faith requires Jesus to be a blonde haired blue eyed British man, then your faith is not Christianity, it’s whiteness. You are worshipping whiteness.”

He moreover unveiled that he had “received about 20 death threats in the past 12 hours since I said that statues of white European Jesus are a tool of oppression for white supremacy and should be taken down. It pretty much proves my point. Your religion is actually whiteness with a Christian patina.”