Plano Police Officer Kills Woman After She Stabs Him, Other Driver  – Dallas / Fort Worth

PLANO () – A veteran Plano Police officer was stabbed by the extremely particular person he experimented with to support.

It occurred all around six:50 this morning at Legacy Drive and Independence Parkway.

“The officer does not appear to have life-threatening injuries,” mentioned Plano Police Division spokesman David Tilley. “It’s difficult when one of your co-workers is in the process of trying to help someone and becomes a victim.”

The officer pulled up on a website traffic crash proper immediately after it occurred. As he approached a single of the automobiles, the driver acquired out and stabbed him in the moment in the upper arm – shoulder location.

Therefore, he retreated to distance himself from the female, and the weapon.

As he was backing up, in accordance to Tilley, the female began stabbing the driver of the other car or truck several instances.

The officer then shot and killed the suspect.

As for a motive, police are seeking into no matter whether or not street rage was a aspect.

Police later on mentioned the motor vehicle the suspect was driving was reported stolen.

“Did these individuals know each other or was this just a, somebody got upset because of traffic crash and then just kind of twisted off a little bit? We really don’t know yet,” mentioned Tilley.

Each the officer and the victim have been taken to the hospital.

The shooting is currently being investigated by the police division, along with the Collin County District Attorney’s Workplace.