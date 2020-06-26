Pictures: Shah Rukh Khan shoots for a project on his balcony

The coronavirus pandemic has introduced the earth to a standstill. With social distancing currently being the want of the hour, the govt imposed a nationwide lockdown with an goal to avoid the distribute of the condition. This also intended a critical impression on the movie marketplace considering that the lockdown introduced with it a ban on any manufacturing function as very well as movie releases.

Before these days, our cameras noticed Shah Rukh Khan on the balcony of his Mumbai property. The celebrity appeared to be taking pictures for anything. Shah Rukh Khan was witnessed in a chequered shirt and denims and wore shades. He also was witnessed sporting very long hair, which is quite substantially the scenario with every single Indian male appropriate now.

Consider a search at the photographs underneath.