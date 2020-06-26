Pharrell Williams Opens New Restaurant in South of France

Instagram

The ‘Happy’ star reteames with French chef Jean Imbert, with whom he runs the chic Miami, Florida hotspot Swan, to launch new eatery ToSHARE in St-Tropez amid COVID-19 pandemic.

Hip-hop hitmaker Pharrell Williams is expanding his resume as a restaurateur with the launch of a new eatery in the South of France.

The “Happy” star has reteamed with French chef Jean Imbert, with whom he runs the chic Miami, Florida hotspot Swan, to open their new joint venture in the meals guru’s native nation.

“Excited to announce that ToSHARE, a cafe/restaurant collab by me and @jeanimbert, is opening tonight in St-Tropez, France,” Pharrell posted on Twitter on Thursday, June 25.

ToSHARE’s internet site characteristics an eclectic menu, providing dishes like beet hummus, Mediterranean bluefin tuna and avocado, and a veal edition of the well-liked Vietnamese banh mi sandwich.

The information emerges as French authorities carry on to ease coronavirus restrictions following a months-lengthy lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19.