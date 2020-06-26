Pentagon chief seeks to reassure NATO over US troop plans

“I welcome that the U.S. is consulting with allies, while making clear that the U.S. commitment to European security remains strong,” NATO Secretary-Basic Jens Stoltenberg stated in a joint video statement in advance of holding talks with Esper. The two guys arrived at their lecterns sporting encounter masks.

Media are not typically permitted to enter NATO headquarters mainly because of virus-linked restrictions.

Final week, Trump stated that he is ordering a significant reduction in troop power in Germany, from close to 34,500 personnel down to 25,000. Members of his personal celebration have criticized the move as a present to Russia and a risk to U.S. nationwide protection. Germany is a hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East and Africa. (Affiliate Link)

Trump stated this week that the troops could be moved to Poland.

Germany wasn’t notified of the move, which came following Trump branded its NATO ally “delinquent” for failing to pay out sufficient for its personal defense, by not meeting a objective set in 2014 for members to halt spending budget cuts and move towards investing at least two% of gross nationwide product or service on defense by 2024.

Esper reaffirmed that message, saying that “I continue to urge all of our allies to meet their target goal of 2% of GDP. We’ve moved a good distance here in the last few years but there’s much, much more we need to do to ensure our collective security.”

On Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo once more took aim at Germany.

“We do consider Russia to be a serious threat. Spending 1% of your GDP on defense, as Germany does, acknowledges that they may well not take it as serious of a threat as the United States of America takes it. They need to,” Pompeo stated.

“That doesn’t show the resolve that (Russian President) Vladimir Putin needs to see from Germany,” he additional.

In accordance to NATO figures, Germany will devote one.38% of GDP on its defense spending budget this yr. Berlin aims to hit one.five% by 2024 and insists that this degree of investing enables it to meet NATO’s defense setting up aims. The U.S. — at close to three.four% of GDP — spends far more on defense than all 29 other allies mixed.

In a statement following his talks with Esper, Stoltenberg underlined that “the U.S. military presence in Europe is important for Europe, and it’s also important for North America. Because only by working together can we address the great challenges we face.”

On Afghanistan, wherever NATO has led protection efforts considering that 2003 and not too long ago started to pull troops out in line with a U.S.-brokered peace deal with the Taliban, the statement stated the alliance “will continue to adjust its presence” and that this will “be done in close coordination with allies and partners.”