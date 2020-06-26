Pentagon chief seeks to reassure NATO over US troop plans

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

“I welcome that the U.S. is consulting with allies, while making clear that the U.S. commitment to European security remains strong,” NATO Secretary-Basic Jens Stoltenberg stated in a joint video statement in advance of holding talks with Esper. The two guys arrived at their lecterns sporting encounter masks.

Media are not typically permitted to enter NATO headquarters mainly because of virus-linked restrictions.

Final week, Trump stated that he is ordering a significant reduction in troop power in Germany, from close to 34,500 personnel down to 25,000. Members of his personal celebration have criticized the move as a present to Russia and a risk to U.S. nationwide protection. Germany is a hub for U.S. operations in the Middle East and Africa.

(Affiliate Link)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR