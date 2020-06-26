Pakistan’s Prime Minister Suggests Osama Bin Laden Was a Martyr

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Prime Minister Imran Khan of Pakistan was criticized by opposition lawmakers following building a speech to Parliament in which he mentioned Osama bin Laden experienced been “martyred” by the United States when it killed the mastermind of the Sept. 11 assaults in 2011.

Mr. Khan was rebuked for his remarks, which involved jibes at the United States, and for the reverence he confirmed Bin Laden by suggesting that he was a martyr, a phrase of veneration in Islam utilized to explain people killed defending the religion.

“We sided with the U.S. in the war on terror but they came here and killed him, martyred him,” Mr. Khan mentioned in the speech on Thursday.

The key minister at 1st mentioned Bin Laden was just “killed” by the People, but promptly corrected himself to say the chief of Al Qaeda was “martyred.”