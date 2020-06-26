OSHA Investigating After 26-Year-Old Man Dies In Workplace Accident

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Occupational Security and Overall health Administration (OSHA) is investigating soon after an worker was killed at a building internet site Monday morning in Lakeville.

In accordance to Lakeville Police, officers had been identified as to a site on the 17000 block of Glacier Way soon after a caller reported that a employee had fallen from a balcony just soon after 11 a.m.

On arrival, officers discovered the victim, 26-yr-outdated Jose Francisco Cela Guasco of Minneapolis, had suffered a significant head damage and started lifestyle-conserving efforts until eventually paramedics arrived. Responders had been unable to revive the employee.

In accordance to police, a lot of security things like really hard hats, security harness and railings had been all in area at the time.

OSHA and Lakeville Police proceed to investigate the trigger of the accident.