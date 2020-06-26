Nuggets’ schedule in Orlando features matchups with Lakers, Raptors and more

Right after more than 4 months absent from basketball, the Nuggets will formally return to perform on August one when they acquire on the Miami Warmth in Orlando in the initial of their 8 seeding online games, in accordance to the league’s schedule launch Friday evening.

The Nuggets will be showcased on nationwide tv 5 periods, like two times on TNT, two times on ESPN and when on NBATV.

There will be no unique nationwide telecasts throughout the seeding online games, in accordance to a league supply. That indicates all 8 seeding online games really should be carried by Altitude.

Right after using on the Warmth, the Nuggets will experience the Thunder, the Spurs, the Path Blazers, the Jazz, the Lakers, the Clippers and the Raptors in advance of heading to the postseason.

When perform was halted on March 11 throughout a decline to Dallas, the Nuggets were being 43-22 and in 3rd area in the Western Meeting. They sat one.five online games powering the Clippers for the No. two seed and one.five online games up on the No. four seed Jazz.

The Nuggets’ schedule, like Tv set broadcasts, is as follows:

August one vs. Warmth, 11 a.m. (ESPN)

August three vs. Thunder, two p.m (NBA Tv set)

August five vs. Spurs, two p.m.

August six vs. Blazers, six p.m.

August eight vs. Jazz, one:30 p.m. (TNT)

August 10 vs. Lakers, seven p.m. (TNT)

August 12 vs. Clippers, seven p.m. (ESPN)

August 14 vs. Raptors TBD