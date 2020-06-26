North Texas Doctor And 2 Members Of His Team Charged With Federal Drug Crimes, Fraud – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A federal grand jury has indicted 3 Arlington health care specialists for drug crimes and fraud.

Dr. Clinton Fight, an Arlington medical professional, and Donna Inexperienced, his nurse practitioner, have been billed with conspiracy to distribute managed substances.

Dr. Fight and his health-related assistant, Yajaira Lopez, have also been billed with conspiracy to dedicate mail fraud.

His present observe, Arlington Occupational and Clinical Clinic, is situated on East Abram Road in Arlington.

In accordance to the indictment, Dr. Fight, 67, routinely issued prescriptions for managed substances – which include hydrocodone, codeine, tramadol, Xanax, phentermine and other managed substances – allegedly without having conducting a right health-related evaluation of his clients, realizing that the medications would most likely be diverted for illicit distribution.

At instances, Dr. Fight allegedly issued prescriptions for managed substances without having conducting any health-related evaluation at all, from time to time telling workplace staff members to situation prescriptions for whichever managed material the individual wished.

In return for these phony prescriptions, Dr. Fight allegedly gained several varieties of remuneration – which include illicit medications.

Dr. Fight also allegedly permitted Inexperienced to use his DEA registration variety and health-related qualifications to situation prescriptions for managed substances, realizing that Inexperienced was not lawfully approved to situation these prescriptions.

In the meantime, Dr. Fight and Lopez allegedly labored alongside one another to post falsified statements to well being insurers, which include the Texas Workers’ Payment program.

For case in point, they allegedly “up-coded” statements for health-related methods, billing for increased reimbursement degrees than have been approved dependent on the health-related support furnished.

If convicted, Dr. Fight faces up to 15 several years in federal jail. Inexperienced and Lopez experience up to 10 and five several years, respectively.