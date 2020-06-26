Nicola Sturgeon pleads with pro-independence group not to stage demo over coronavirus fears

Nicola Sturgeon has pleaded with a pro-independence group not to stage a demonstration planned for Edinburgh upcoming month.

The Initial Minister “strongly” recommended professional-indy All Beneath 1 Banner to abandon the occasion as it risked undermining the progress created in suppressing coronavirus.

She explained: “Please don’t don’t it.”





It has been reported that All Beneath 1 Banner, which has been accountable for marches across the nation, is organizing to get its campaign for independence back to the streets.

The group has confirmed “socially distanced static demos” in Glasgow on September 17, Edinburgh on July 20 and Stirling on August 19.

Asked about the influence these varieties of gatherings could have on efforts to suppress the virus, Sturgeon explained:

“They will possibly jeopardise the efforts to retain the virus suppressed. As items stand just now, these variety of mass gatherings are not recommended. In reality, we strongly advise towards them and there are legal enforcement powers.

“So my guidance to anyone, no matter if it is All Beneath 1 Banner or anyone else protesting for any other cause, or folks wanting to collect in the sunshine in Kelvingrove park, please really don’t really don’t it. Due to the fact you are placing our progress at chance, and if our progress begins to go backwards lives are at chance.”

She continued: “I have been a political activist due to the fact I was 16 many years outdated. I am a politician. I know how essential protest is…….but suitable now, they are risky, so come across other methods to make your views regarded.

“If we jeopardise this progress, we’ll all be underneath these restrictions for a great deal longer, our economic climate will be underneath strain for a great deal longer, and far more folks will die.”

In a tweet, AUOB wrote: “Let’s once again clarify that we are not organising Marches & Rallies- that won’t happen until after Phase 4. There is lots of false info circulating from the press and others- any Q’s come speak directly to us. We know what we’re doing, what can be done and what must be done.”

They also incorporated a website link to what they are organizing: “Earlier this week we announced we can and will safely stage one socially distanced static Demo every month until such a that we can call a mass gathering as a March- which will be one point after Phase 4 has begun; but in the meantime it’s vital to do what can be done.”

Sturgeon’s warning came right after enormous crowds gathered in a Glasgow park final evening.

The Initial Minister took to Twitter to appeal for folks to keep social distancing right after police dispersed crowds from Kelvingrove park.

The west finish park was swarmed with hundreds of folks basking in the sizzling climate – with numerous groups of youngsters consuming in the green area.

Sturgeon tweeted: “Crowded places risk a resurgence of COVID – and risk lives. I understand the desire to enjoy the hot weather – but PLEASE don’t jeopardise our progress. Follow the rules – they’re for the protection of you and your loved ones. My thanks to Police Scotland for helping keep us safe.”

Her plea came as at least 50 police officers, some carrying riot shields, cleared the Glasgow park creating two arrests.

Police Scotland explained they closed Kelvingrove park since of the variety of folks there, numerous of whom had been consuming in breach of community by-laws.

Existing lockdown restrictions prohibit gatherings of far more than eight folks.

Sir Harry Burns, Scotland’s former chief health care officer, explained this kind of gatherings risked beginning a 2nd wave.

He advised the BBC: “If there was a single particular person in Kelvingrove Park yesterday capable of spreading the virus then they may well have spread it to 3 or 4 other folks, who may well go on to spread it to 3 or 4 other folks.

“Before you know wherever you are there are 12 or 20 folks who have been exposed to the virus.

“They go property, they are perhaps residing with dad and mom and siblings, and, just before you know wherever you are, you have received yet another outbreak that wants to be dealt with.”