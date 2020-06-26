Nicki Minaj Sends The Barbz After Kim Kardashian To Release Kanye West Collab

Nicki Minaj is nicely conscious of how vicious her fanbase, the Barbz, can be — and issued an purchase for them to hit up Kim Kardashian to force husband Kanye West to release the collab they have collectively.

“Y’all gotta light up Ferg feedback every day if u want [Move Ya Hips],” Nicki tweeted. “And light up KIM comments everyday if you want NB,” she continued.

Nicki has given that deleted the tweet.

Nicki went on the web earlier this week following landing her 2nd #one single with her 6ix9ine collab “TROLLZ.” She loved the initially #one of her job following she hopped on Doja Cat’s “Say So” remix.

“Y’all did this with no play listing and no radio and it’s just not happening in 2020,” Nicki mentioned. “All the information on the best of the charts proper now are executing that with hefty perform listing and hefty radio [play]. So for us to do that, debuting at No. one, that is insane. I enjoy you guys so considerably. We just did the highest pure singles [sales] of the 12 months and you can not acquire that. Which is fan enjoy.”