Nicki Minaj Sends The Barbz After Kim Kardashian To Release Kanye West Collab

Bradley Lamb
Nicki Minaj is nicely conscious of how vicious her fanbase, the Barbz, can be — and issued an purchase for them to hit up Kim Kardashian to force husband Kanye West to release the collab they have collectively.

“Y’all gotta light up Ferg feedback every day if u want [Move Ya Hips],” Nicki tweeted. “And light up KIM comments everyday if you want NB,” she continued.

