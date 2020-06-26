NFL Cancels Hall of Fame Game, Delays Induction Ceremonies – Detroit

(AP Sources) – The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that typically opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies simply because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Linked Press was advised on Thursday.

The Aug. six exhibition game involving the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the 1st on-area occasion the league has canceled through the pandemic. The league was capable to carry out free of charge company, the draft and numerous owners meetings remotely, and it lately started reopening crew amenities that have been shut in late March, albeit on a constrained basis. Only gamers who are rehabilitating injuries are permitted in crew complexes.

NFL owners are conducting a virtual meeting Thursday in which the preseason routine will be mentioned. It is attainable the league will decrease the amount of exhibition video games to two per crew from the typical 4. Dallas and Pittsburgh would have played 5, like the game in Canton, Ohio.

10 males have been scheduled to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame on Aug. eight the hall has an greater class of 20 this 12 months in commemoration of the NFL’s centennial. No date has been set for when any inductions will take place, the persons mentioned.

Former NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue, NFL Movies co-founder Steve Sabol, former New York Giants executive George Youthful, former coaches Jimmy Johnson and Bill Cowher, and former gamers Troy Polamalu, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James, Isaac Bruce and Steve Atwater have been to be inducted in August.

The hall also had scheduled a centennial celebration in mid-September that would consist of the inductions of 10 males chosen by a exclusive panel in January. That class consists of Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Alex Karras, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie and Ed Sprinkle.

