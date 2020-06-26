New Trader Joe’s Opens In North Hollywood – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A new Trader Joe’s shop will hold its grand opening in North Hollywood Friday, the initial shop to open in a key new purchasing and residential growth.

The just about 16,000 square-foot shop will open at 9 a.m. at 6150 Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Whilst the opening is very good information amid the financial downturn brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, its especially critical offered its spot. It is portion of a key work to rebrand and revitalize the former Laurel Plaza Buying Center region, which has been primarily empty for the previous couple many years.

The Trader Joe’s will anchor a new purchasing and residential growth dubbed “NoHo West,” which when finish will include things like about 600 residential units, workplace area, dining establishments, a film theater and a health club.