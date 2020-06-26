Home World News Mixed-race women sue Belgium for crimes against humanity

Matilda Coleman
“This systematic policy of racially motivated abduction is a crime against humanity,” Michele Hirsch, a attorney for the women, informed The Connected Press on Friday. “It is not enough to say: ‘We apologize.’ Reality has to be taken into account. Their lives have been shattered.”

Final yr, Belgium’s then-prime minister, Charles Michel, apologised to the métis young children who have been kidnapped towards the finish of the colonization time period in the 1940s and 1950s.

The 5 women, all born amongst 1945 and 1950, filed their lawsuit as the Democratic Republic of Congo prepares to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence amid increasing demands that Belgium reassess its colonial previous. In the wake of the protests against racial inequality in the United States, numerous statues of King Leopold II, who is blamed for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Africans for the duration of Belgium’s colonial rule, have been sprayed with paint, although a petition known as for the nation to take away all statues of the former king.

