Mississippi Mother Of 5 Attempts To Take The Lives Of Herself And Her Children On Facebook Live After Discovering Her Boyfriend Was Married

Roommates, Mississippi mom of 5 Itasha Brunson, just lately experienced Facebook consumers terrified when she went reside and documented her try to just take the life of herself and her 5 kids. Itasha evidently uncovered that her boyfriend was married and grew to become so upset that she assumed that the only way out was to just take their life.

Previously this 7 days, numerous had been horrified to enjoy as Itasha Brunson of Holly Springs, Mississippi went on Facebook reside and documented her try to just take her lifetime, alongside with the life of her kids. For the duration of the virtually 20-moment online video, Brunson defined that she prepared to finish her and her children’s life by driving in traffic—however, she could be read complaining about the deficiency of automobiles on the street, so it was creating it tough for her to adhere to via with her ideas.

Brunson also defined that the first program was for her to dedicate suicide, but she made the decision to just take her daughter’s life as very well due to the fact she desired a person to “come with her.” Evidently, the overall condition happened above Brunson acquiring out that her boyfriend was in fact married—and the discovery drove her above the edge.

After she finished her reside online video, Itasha Brunson was concerned in a multi-car or truck incident on I-240 in close proximity to Perkins Highway in Memphis, about an hour absent from Holly Springs, Mississippi. In accordance to nearby experiences, Brunson alongside with two of her kids had been taken to the healthcare facility in “non-critical” problem.

Looking at the backlash she acquired on the web, Brunson posted on Facebook that she in no way supposed to in fact dedicate suicide with her kids, she just desired focus. She also known as out individuals who she felt had been judging her as well harshly. She seems to have also established up a GoFundMe site.

