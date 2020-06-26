Minneapolis City Council To Take First Official Step In Ending Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS () — Minneapolis City Council members will get the initial stage Friday in the energy to disband the police division.

5 council members who declared their intent to “end” the Minneapolis Police Department earlier this month have authored an ordinance to amend the city charter. They incorporate Jeremiah Ellison, Alondra Cano, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher and Council President Lisa Bender.

The charter states there has to be a police division. The proposed amendment replaces that with “a department of community safety and violence prevention” that will get “a holistic, public-health-oriented approach.” It also gives for a law enforcement division with licensed officers.

“Of course we still have to have emergency response for those situations that are difficult to de-escalate, but I think that it’s important for us to keep in perspective that most of what police do is not respond to violent situations,” Ellison mentioned.

He says the George Floyd 911 phone, for illustration, did not need to have 4 armed officers. But Ellison can make clear that until eventually they know who would react to calls like that, the recent policing technique will even now be close to.

“It’s undemocratic for nine people to go and decide what a new system of public safety is going to look like in a back room,” Ellison mentioned. “I think it’s really going to require the voices of every single resident in our city.”

Some folks who reside and get the job done in Uptown — wherever 11 folks have been injured in a shooting final weekend — search at the latest violence in Minneapolis and query the wisdom of getting rid of MPD. Uptown resident Luis Vasquez misplaced a buddy to gun violence earlier this month.

“You need the police because otherwise everything’s just … going to turn into mayhem,” Vasquez mentioned.

He also believes there wants to be adjustments to the police, such as a residency necessity for officers to reside in the city.

Eventually, it is the voters who would have to come to a decision to start off the conversation about a new public security technique with no MPD.

By a lengthy legislative method, the council intends to get their charter amendment on the ballot in November. Click right here to study the complete text of the amendment.