Minneapolis City Council Takes Another Step Toward Dismantling Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS () — The Minneapolis City Council has taken yet another phase in the approach towards dismantling the city’s police division, following the death of George Floyd.

An ordinance has been launched to get rid of the necessity for a police division from the city charter.

The charter amendment calls as an alternative for “a department of community safety and violence prevention.” It also involves a provision for licensed law enforcement officers.

“As a charter department, the director would be nominated by the Mayor and approved by the City Council. The director would have non-law enforcement experience in community safety services, including but not limited to public health and/or restorative justice approaches,” the council reported in a press release.

The ordinance was reported to be authored by council members Jeremiah Ellison, Alondra Cano, Cam Gordon, Steve Fletcher and Council President Lisa Bender. Click right here to study the total text of the amendment.

The council seeks neighborhood input on how the technique would reply to non-violent incidents, and soon after a lengthy legislative approach, the charter amendment would go to a city-broad vote in November.