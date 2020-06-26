Miley Cyrus Slapped With $150,000 Lawsuit Over Unauthorized Instagram Photo

WENN

Miley Cyrus is dealing with legal action immediately after allegedly lifting a photographer’s picture of the singer/actress and posting it on the web.

Officials at Atlanta, Georgia-based mostly business Selected Figure declare they very own the rights to a image the “Wrecking Ball” hitmaker shared of herself on Instagram on February 12, taken as she left the Marc Jacobs demonstrate for the duration of New York Vogue Week.

In the snap, the star is featured sporting a lower-reduce black-and-white crop leading, black trousers, and large heeled red boots, but in accordance to the lawsuit filed in a New York court, Cyrus failed to “license the photograph” or acquire permission from Selected Figure executives to publish the picture on the web.

They are now suing for $150,000 (£120,000) in damages, reviews the New York Publish.

The shot in query was a single of 3 uploaded by Cyrus as aspect of a slideshow from the exact same evening, with the third picture displaying the 27-yr-previous struggling a nip-slip.

It can be not clear which of the 3 pictures Selected Figure executives are claiming credit score for, but as of Thursday, June 25, they all stay obtainable for supporters to see on Cyrus’ profile, with a lot more than two.six million ‘likes’.

Cyrus’ representative has nevertheless to comment on the lawsuit, but she is the most up-to-date star to encounter this kind of accusations.

Model Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez have also faced related court action above paparazzi shots they shared with their social media followers.