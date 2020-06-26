Mike Henry Will No Longer Voice Black Character Cleveland Brown On “Family Guy”

“It’s been an honor to play Cleveland on Family Guy for 20 years,” he declared on Twitter Friday. “I love this character, but persons of color should play characters of color. Therefore, I will be stepping down from the role.”

Mike Henry will no extended voice Family members Dude character Cleveland Brown, starting to be the most recent white actor to action absent from enjoying a character of coloration on an animated sequence.

Henry has voiced the character because Family members Dude debuted in 1999, and on the spinoff The Cleveland Exhibit, which ran from 2009 to 2013.

A number of other actors have declared this 7 days that they will no extended voice Black people as Black Life Subject protests keep on throughout the place. Episodes of 30 Rock and Scrubs that confirmed actors in blackface were being pulled from streaming expert services previously in the 7 days, and on Wednesday, Jenny Slate declared she would no extended voice a Black character on Major Mouth.

“At the start of the show, I reasoned with myself that it was permissible for me to play ‘Missy’ because her mom is Jewish and White — as am I,” Slate wrote on Instagram. “But ‘Missy’ is also Black, and Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people.”

Kristen Bell also declared on Wednesday that she would not participate in a biracial character in the approaching sequence Central Park and that the part would be recast.

“Casting a mixed race character with a white actress undermines the specificity of the mixed race and Black American experience,” Bell explained. “It was wrong and we, on the Central Park team, are pledging to make it right. I am happy to relinquish this role to someone who can give a much more accurate portrayal and I will commit to learning, growing and doing my part for equality and inclusion.”

The show’s crew introduced a assertion declaring they regretted casting a white female in the part and explained Bell would keep on to participate in a part on the present, just no extended voicing the character.