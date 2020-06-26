Mickelson surges into Travelers Championship lead, McIlroy four back

Phil Mickelson is on system for his 45th PGA Tour title right after surging into the guide pursuing the 2nd spherical of the Travelers Championship.

Mickelson – who celebrated his 50th birthday previously this thirty day period – carded a 7-beneath-par 63 to leading the leaderboard at the midway phase of the match on Friday.

The 5-time key winner was virtually flawless at TPC River Highlands in Connecticut, exactly where he holed 8 birdies and just a single bogey for the outright guide at 13 beneath.

Soon after dropping his 2nd gap of the working day, Mickelson was blemish-totally free with birdies at the fifth, seventh and ninth ahead of a bogey-totally free back 9 yielded yet another 5 gains.

Mickelson – who gained the match in 2001 and 2002 when the celebration was recognized as the Hartford Open up – sits in advance of fellow American Will Gordon and Canadian Mackenzie Hughes.

Gordon dazzled with a 2nd-spherical 62, whilst right away chief Hughes noticed his a few-stroke gain evaporate pursuing a two-beneath-par 68.

On a working day which noticed Denny McCarthy take a look at beneficial for coronavirus and participating in spouse Bud Cauley also withdraw as a precaution, earth amount a single Rory McIlroy dropped down two places.

McIlroy started off the working day a few pictures off the rate but heads into spherical a few four strokes back pursuing his two-beneath-par 68, which incorporated four birdies and two bogeys.

Xander Schauffele (68), Brendan Steele (62), Brendon Todd (65) and Marc Leishman (65) are also 9 beneath by means of 36 holes.

Previous earth amount a single Dustin Johnson posted a 64 to be 6 pictures powering Mickelson, whilst Jordan Spieth (69) plummeted into a tie for 53rd.

In the meantime, Justin Thomas (71), Justin Rose (73) and Bubba Watson (68) all skipped the slice.