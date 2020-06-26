Mexico City Police Chief Is Wounded in Brazen Ambush

Gunmen wounded Mexico City’s main of law enforcement on Friday, and killed two of his bodyguards and a bystander, in a brazen ambush on his motor vehicle as it traveled by a rich community that is household to ambassadors and company leaders.

The law enforcement main, Omar García Harfuch, tweeted hrs immediately after the capturing that the effective Jalisco New Era Cartel was to blame. Mr. García Harfuch, who stated he experienced been shot 3 occasions, was recovering in a Mexico City medical center. A dozen persons ended up arrested pursuing the capturing.

The dawn assault even more punctured Mexico City’s impression in the place as an oasis mostly shielded from the ugly violence that has gripped other components of Mexico.

If investigators can establish a cartel staged Friday’s assault as an assassination endeavor, it would sign a new entrance in the fight among protection forces and structured criminal offense. It would also provide even more proof of the government’s incapability to control the legal teams that wield extensive impact in excess of massive swaths of Mexico, protection specialists stated.