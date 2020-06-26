Metro area to cool off Friday

Denver is set for a cool down Friday with probably afternoon showers and thunderstorms prior to the heat bounces back on Saturday and Sunday.

Skies in excess of Denver on Friday will be partly sunny as the higher temperature tops out at about 80 degrees, in accordance to the Nationwide Climate Services. The opportunity for precipitation is 60% and winds will gust to about 17 mph.

A cold front with an upslope climate movement is anticipated to improve the opportunity of extreme thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening across northeast and north central Colorado, the climate services explained.

Massive hail, powerful and damaging winds, and a opportunity for a weak tornado or two is doable in widespread locations along with locally hefty rainfall. Men and women with outside programs on Friday really should be aware of the climate and maintain track of developments if doable.

On Saturday in Denver there is a 30% opportunity for afternoon showers and thunderstorms and the higher temperature will climb to about 91 degrees, the climate services explained.

There is a 20% opportunity of afternoon showers and thunderstorms in Denver on Sunday. Skies will be generally sunny and the higher really should hit 93 degrees.

Warmer, drier climate really should carry on into Monday, escalating fire considerations prior to a bit of a cool down Tuesday by way of Thursday when higher temperatures in Denver dip back under 90 degrees.