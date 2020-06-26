Megan Thee Stallion Lets Out ‘Girls in the Hood’ Amid Feud Between Eazy-E’s Daughters

Right after ReeMarkable expressed her aggravation more than the ‘Hot Lady Summer’ rapper’s skill to sample her late father’s operate, her half-sister Ebie Wright slams her for speaking on behalf of the loved ones.

Megan Thee Stallion has unleashed a brand new song on the heels of her “Savage” good results. At midnight on Friday, June 26, the “Hot Girl Summer” raptress launched “Girls in the Hood”, which sampled N.W.A‘s traditional 1987 single, “Boyz-n-the-Hood” that was carried out by Eazy-E.

Placing a spin to Eazy-E’s unique lyrics, the 25-yr-outdated spits, ” ‘Cause the girls in the hood are always hard/ Ever since sixteen, I been havin’ a job/ Knowin’ nothin’ in life, but I gotta get rich/ You could check the throwback pics, I been that b***h.” In the chorus, she rhymes, “I’m a hot girl, I do hot s**/ Spend his income on my outfit/ I don’t text quick ’cause I ain’t thirsty/ These b***hes mad, mad, they wanna hurt me.”

“Girls in the Hood” is the newest single Megan launched in 2020. She has previously come out with Normani Kordei collaboration titled “Diamonds” and Tyga duet referred to as “Freak” in addition to “B.I.T.C.H” and “Captain Hook”. In April, she also dropped a remix of “Savage” featuring Beyonce Knowles that peaked at Quantity One particular on Rolling Stone’s Best 100 Songs Chart in May possibly.

Hrs ahead of dropping the single, Megan received dragged in a feud amongst Eazy-E’s daughters. On Thursday evening, June 25, Henree Wright, who is also acknowledged as ReeMarkable, turned to her Instagram account to fume more than the clearance provided to other artists in sampling her late father’s operate even though denying hers.

“So exhausted of the bulls**t video games we gotta maintain enjoying , I am accomplished staying [quiet] ! We want involvement when it come to our daddy , exhausted of my sister crying about the unfairness,” she wrote alongside a video statement. “I’m fed the f**k up … WE EAT OFF NOTHING MY DADDY LEFT BEHIND. What ever y’all see Us have we hustled to get . S**t too lame we get papers thrown at us but others don’t . We just wanna be apart of the legacy too …”

ReeMarkable’s half-sister Ebie Wright responded with an Instagram submit of her personal, voicing her help for Megan. “I don’t know her, my father didn’t know,” she stated in a video as referring to ReeMarkable. “And it’s really strange to me that every single time something that has to do with my dad comes up, she’s the first running to the internet to speak up, as if she’s the spokesperson for my father or family. It’s really, really fucking weird.”

Reacting to Ebie’s submit, ReeMarkable came out with yet another Instagram video. “The past 10 years this girl has been delusional. ebie you gotta grow up . We got bigger things to handle . Stop with the jealous s**t,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m sparing you. I’m being kind cause I was raised right . And I don’t beef on the internet.”

“NO BODY GIVES AF ABOUT WHAT YOU TRYIN TO DO!!!! They laughing at you . love you though imma pray for you . I promise I wasn’t going to go hard on you . And I’m not going back and forth on ig. Bang my line . Been saying that since day one BIG SIS,” she continued. “OH AND I F**KIN LOVE @theestallion …. don’t misconstrue my words.”