Man Who Drowned In Lake Nokomis Identified As Jose Chimborazo-Qhizhpi

MINNEAPOLIS () — Officials have recognized the guy who drowned earlier this month in Lake Nokomis.

Jose Chimborazo-Qhizhpi, 39, of Minneapolis, died on June 18 at Hennepin Healthcare, two days following he was pulled from the Minneapolis lake, the Hennepin County Healthcare Examiner’s Workplace says.

Chimborazo-Qhizhpi’s lead to of death was listed as a freshwater drowning. The method of death was listed as an accident.

The exact same week he drowned, one more guy drowned in Bde Maka Ska.

In response, county officials urged swimmers to be cautious as lifeguards are not on duty at a lot of seashores due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Linked: Immediately after Fatal Water Incident In Minneapolis, Authorities Urge Seashore-Goers To Be Cautious