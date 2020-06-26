Man shot in Aurora Thursday night dies at local hospital

A guy shot in Aurora on Thursday night died at a hospital, police stated.

#APDAlert Officers are investigating a shooting in the place of 19th/Oswego Street. A single victim, unknown situation. No suspect data still. Updates right here. pic.twitter.com/2czAIznS2t (Affiliate Link) — Aurora Police Dept. 👮🏼‍♀️👮🏾‍♂️😷 (@AuroraPD) June 26, 2020

The shooting took place ahead of eight:45 p.m. in the place of East 19th Avenue and Oswego Street, police stated. The scene is about 3 blocks west of the Anschutz health-related campus.

The victim was taken to a hospital, in which he died, and the shooting is becoming investigated as a homicide. It is the fifth homicide investigation in the city in the previous 3 days.