Man shot in Aurora Thursday night dies at local hospital

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

A guy shot in Aurora on Thursday night died at a hospital, police stated.

The shooting took place ahead of eight:45 p.m. in the place of East 19th Avenue and Oswego Street, police stated. The scene is about 3 blocks west of the Anschutz health-related campus.

The victim was taken to a hospital, in which he died, and the shooting is becoming investigated as a homicide. It is the fifth homicide investigation in the city in the previous 3 days.

