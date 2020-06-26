Male suspect shot, police officer injured as serious incident unfolds

Several persons have reportedly been stabbed and killed in a hotel in Glasgow .

Scottish police have been viewed coming into a developing believed to be the Park Inn on West George Street just soon after 2pm on Friday (11pm AEST), community media reviews.

The BBC says 3 persons are believed to have been stabbed in the stairwell of a hotel. All 3 are believed to have died.

The suspect was shot and has also died, the BBC reviews. (Affiliate Link)

Police officers stand in front of a cordoned off spot soon after reviews of 3 persons staying killed in a central Glasgow hotel. (Getty)

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson confirmed a male suspect had been shot by an armed officer.

He stated a police officer had been injured through the incident and was in hospital.

“We are continuing to deal with the incident on West George Street #Glasgow and would ask people to avoid the area,” Mr Johnson stated.

“Armed police officers attended the incident and I can confirm that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer.”

“I would like to reassure the public that at this we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident.”

Emergency companies in downtown Glasgow, Scotland. (Patrick Pieciun/@polish_aussie)

The Scottish Police Federation stated on Twitter earlier that a police officer had been stabbed.

“We appreciate families of police officers in #Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service,” the federation stated.

“Our officials are in attendance to provide all necessary support. Please allow our collages the space to do their jobs. Further updates will be provided when we are able to do so.”

Better Glasgow Police stated “emergency services are currently dealing with an incident on West George Street”.

“The street is currently closed off and the public are asked to avoid the area at present.”

Scottish Very first Minister Nicola Sturgeon stated reviews of the incident have been “truly dreadful”.

“My thoughts are with everyone involved,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I am staying up to date as the predicament turns into clearer.

“Please assist the emergency companies do their jobs by staying away from the spot – and please do not share unconfirmed info.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his thanks “to our brave emergency companies who are responding”.