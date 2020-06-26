Maine man sentenced to 40 years for shotgun killing of wife

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A Windham man who contended he shot his wife imagining she was an intruder was sentenced to 40 years for murder on Friday.

The protection did not dispute that Noah Gaston killed his wife, Alicia, with a shotgun blast, but contended he believed the man or woman climbing the stairs towards him in the predawn darkness was an intruder.

Prosecutors contended he meant to eliminate his wife or acted recklessly, and a jury convicted him of murder in November.

At the demo, an specialist witness for the condition testified the sufferer was shut to Noah Gaston when she was shot in January 2016. The witness mentioned a black mark on Alicia Gaston’s ring finger was soot expelled from the shotgun, this means her hand was no much more than 18 inches from the barrel.

A protection witness attained a distinct summary, contending Alicia Gaston was farther absent, one to two yards, when she was shot.

The length was crucial. Prosecutors mentioned Gaston should’ve discovered his wife was not in the mattress and that she would’ve been shut adequate for him to understand her. Loved ones users also testified that the few experienced been battling in the times prior to the taking pictures.

Their 3 kids had been in the Windham residence at the time. Their eight- and nine-yr-outdated daughters explained to law enforcement they read arguing prior to the taking pictures.