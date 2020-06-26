Long Beach PD Investigating After Former Officers Allegedly Post Threats Against Activist Shaun King On Social Media – Los Angeles

Lengthy Seaside (CBSLA) — The Long Beach Police Division Thursday stated it was investigating soon after 3 former officers allegedly posted violent threats towards activist Shaun King on a personal Facebook webpage for California law enforcement.

In a piece published on Medium, King stated that the group’s members, who utilised their actual names, have been “openly plotting and planning (his) assassination.”

Screenshots integrated in the post showed existing and former officers of a variety of California companies posting messages this kind of as, “Toss this guy from a helicopter,” “Need a sniper,” “Shaun King needs to be put down,” “I recommend retro active birth control, or post birth abortion, whatever you wanna call it,” and other threats that appeared to be aimed at King.

LBPD launched a statement Thursday afternoon acknowledging that threatening messages had been sent to the department’s investigations bureau for assessment and suggestions pertaining to a criminal investigation. The division more stated the Federal Bureau of Investigation would be aiding.

A message from the #LBPD pertaining to prospective threats of violence to @shaunking. Read through beneath ⬇️ https://t.co/Q07YylyIzz pic.twitter.com/dSm1wbHnbH — Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 25, 2020

In accordance to King, the threats started with retired Long Beach Police officer Laura Tartgaglione who allegedly wrote, “The man who put this tweet out today is a FOUNDING MEMBER OF BLM, he also introduced Bernie Sanders at his attempted presidential run. I think (California) needs to start putting a team together or retired military, police and NRA MEMBERS! We have no protection. These criminals that the Democrats created need to be stopped.”

The division stated it was “appalled and deeply disturbed” by the posts.

“We are 100% committed to working in partnership with our community to ensure that all people are treated with respect and professionalism and will not tolerate any bias, racism or threats to individuals,” the statement stated.