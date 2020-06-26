LIV Sotheby’s brokers recognized in the top 1,000 brokers in U.S.

LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty (LIV SIR) is pleased to announce that various of its expert broker specialists have been recognized in the 2020 Authentic Trends “The Thousand.” The yearly report is a summary of the top one,000 independent genuine estate agents and teams in the United States.

The Authentic Trends “The Thousand” comprises 4 classes: the top 250 agents by transaction sides, top 250 agents by revenue volume, top 250 teams by transaction sides and top 250 teams by revenue volume. LIV SIR was very well represented amid the nation’s top-generating person brokers and broker teams with Anne Dresser Kocur, The Stockton Group, and The Behr Crew all ranking in the esteemed checklist of genuine estate specialists.

Anne Dresser Kocur, primarily based out of LIV SIR’s Denver Tech Center workplace, was ranked the 72 of the checklist of top brokers by volume. Dresser was also ranked as the No. one person broker for LIV SIR in the Denver Metro Spot in 2019 and accomplished above $110 million in revenue in the course of final 12 months. She has above a 95% consumer repeat/referral fee, and has won accolades that include things like becoming named Prime Person Producer by the Denver Metro Association of Realtors.

“I’m fortunate that I don’t go to work every day; I go to a place where dreams are created! My greatest passion in real estate is creating connections that allow buyers and sellers to fulfill their goals,” explained Dresser. “The relationships made last a lifetime and bring me energy for continued success!”

The Stockton Group, a group of LIV SIR brokers servicing the resort communities with a target on the Vail Valley, was ranked 25 in the Little Crew group by volume. The group, which is led by Tye Stockton, who was named the No.one broker in the Vail Valley for 2018 and 2019, consists of genuine estate advisors Tom Dunn and Patrick Barrett, and is supported by experienced promoting and operation specialists, Bari Wiens and Brooke Maline. The group, which was ranked the No.one genuine estate group in the Vail Valley for 2018 and 2019, has closed practically $one.three billion in job revenue, which include the $23 million sale of 107 Rockledge Drive, the most important sale of a house in the Vail Valley.

“Surrounding yourself with great people makes such a difference in this business and the team at The Stockton Group is what makes us successful,” explained Stockton. “Our extensive market knowledge combined with our highly professional approach gives us a leg up in the Vail Valley.”

The Behr Crew, one more top generating broker group primarily based in the Denver Metro region, consisting of Josh Behr, Linda Behr, Jake Mackensen, and Nicole Scholle, was ranked 26 in the Little Crew group by volume. Persistently ranked as the quantity 1 group in Denver, and just lately ranked in the top 50 in the nation, The Behr Crew has effectively brokered much more than $one.five billion in residential genuine estate transactions because 2000.

“We are honored and humbled to be recognized as the #26 team in the country,” commented Josh Behr. “The hard work of everyone on The Behr Team and the platform created by the Sotheby’s brand has helped us perform at this high level and for that, we are eternally grateful.”

In complete, Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty claimed 52 of the top 250 revenue associates in the Authentic Trends person revenue volume group, much more than any other genuine estate corporation, accounting for 20% of the group and marking a record for the Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty brand.

“For another consecutive year, Sotheby’s International Realty continues to lead the industry in the individual sales volume category,” explained Philip White, president and chief executive officer of Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty. “The REAL Trends rankings are a verification of the hard work and achievements of our affiliated professionals and it gives me great pride to see a significant number of our sales associates and teams be recognized for their achievements. Their performance made significant contributions to our brand’s record $114 billion in global sales volume last year and we are proud to count them as ambassadors of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand worldwide.”

The Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty network at this time has much more than 23,000 affiliated independent revenue associates found in one,000 offices in 72 nations and territories globally. Just about every workplace is independently owned and operated.

The total “The Thousand” Prime Authentic Estate Experts checklist can be observed on Authentic Trends’ site, www.realtrends.com. Allow 1 of LIV SIR’s unbelievable brokers help you in meeting your genuine estate and lifestyles targets. For all of your genuine estate desires, speak to LIV Sotheby’s Worldwide Realty by calling 303.893.3200 or going to livsothebysrealty.com.

