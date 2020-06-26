Lisa Rinna Claims ‘Karens’ Try to Get Her Fired From QVC Due to Political Views

Instagram

Regardless of that, the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star continues to use her platform to demonstrate assistance for black local community, LGBTQ+ local community and some other brings about.

Becoming outspoken virtually fees Lisa Rinna her work. “The Genuine Housewives of Beverly Hills” star took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 24 to share that a person whom she described as “Karens” experimented with to get her fired from QVC.

“I am sad to report it would now seem I can’t use my platform to inform or question or say how I feel politically because the Karen’s have bombarded QVC begging them to fire me and saying they will no longer buy my clothes,” the designer of the Lisa Rinna Assortment wrote in the publish.

She continued, “It is a shame that I must be muzzled in order to support my family but that it just what it is. Remember you know how I feel. Use your voice and vote.”

Lisa Rinna claimed that some ‘Karens’ begged QVC to fire her.

While her opinions could lead to her some concerns, that did not halt Lisa from utilizing her platform to voice her views on points. On Thursday, the Bravo character continued to demonstrate assistance for black local community, LGBTQ+ local community and some other brings about. She shared an picture featuring phrases this kind of as “Black Lives Matter,” “Love is love,” “Science is real,” “Humans are not illegal” and “Kindness is everything.”

Some supporters rapidly responded to the publish as some of them had been concerned about the current situation she faced at QVC. “Hey Lisa! I heard about QVC and how a group tried to silence your voice! I love you because of your voice! Speak your truth! This is not the time to be silenced! You are a rockstar!” a supportive fan wrote in the comment segment. “Thank you Lisa for not standing down!!!!! This makes my heart happy,” a different consumer chimed in.

“I have to say… the more I read you and watch you on either your videos, or your #rhobh , the more I like you as a human being! You are an extraordinary woman. Kind. Hustler, real, and loving! You’re actually my favorite on the show. You don’t let you fame and wealth inflate your ego! Gosh I hope not! I really love your close relationship with your mother. Not all of us have that luxury,” a different fan raved.

QVC has but to comment on Lisa’s claims.