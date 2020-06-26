Lil Wayne’s New GF Weighs 260 Lbs; Even Bigger Than His Plus Sized Ex!! (Pics)

Rapper Lil Wayne likes thick gals – that is clear. His latest girlfriend Denise Bidot, is a 260 pound plus sized model.

Li Wayne manufactured information final 12 months when he acquired engaged to a various plus sized model, 200 pound LaTecia Thomas. Right here are some pics of Weezy’s ex Latecia:

But the two split a handful of months in the past. And quite a few on social media are speculating that Weezy broke items off – simply because she was not huge sufficient. That is simply because his new bae is even larger.

The platinum marketing rapper’s new girlfriend surely has a good deal a lot more thickness to her – 50 lbs a lot more.

Right here are pics of Denise, who is also six inches taller than Laticia

Lil Wayne, true identify Dwayne Carter is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record executive, entrepreneur, and actor. He is regarded by quite a few contemporaries as 1 of the most influential hip hop artists of his generation, and typically cited as 1 of the best rappers of all time.