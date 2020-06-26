Lil Wayne’s New GF Denise Bidot Hits Back at Troll Accusing Her of Betraying His Ex-Fiancee

Instagram

The 34-yr-previous product has a nonchalant reaction to an on the net critic who attempts to disgrace her for heading into a connection with the rapper not extended following his break up from La’Tecia Thomas.

– Lil Wayne‘s new girlfriend Denise Bidot refuses to allow unfavorable belief destroy the bliss of their romance. The 34-yr-previous product has clapped back again at a hater who experimented with to disgrace her for “playing” his ex-fiancee La’Tecia Thomas by heading into a connection with the rapper before long following his break up from the fellow as well as-sized product, as if it was some sort of betrayal.

On Wednesday, June 24, Denise posted on her Instagram site some pics of her rocking a blue crop top rated and denim shorts as she posed less than the shiny blue sky. She playfully pulled her tongue out and flashed a horn indicator to specific her temper, capturing the photographs just with “VIBES.”

Although several of her followers flooded the remark area with compliments, a naysayer selected to convey up her boyfriend’s ex. “Denise how u gonna play another plus size sister like that? Is lil Wayne really worth it? Insane,” the claimed consumer wrote as quoted by The Blast.

Not remaining silent, Denise replied to the remark, “Don’t know her.” She went on permitting the hater know that her/his belief would not trouble her, including, “Do you go into your relationship worried about someone’s ex? Sorry girl no need to try and shame me, I’m happy.”

Lil Wayne and Denise initially sparked romance rumors following lovers observed that Denise is the only human being Tunechi follows on Instagram. Furthermore, the “6 Foot 7 Foot” hitmaker verified that he is at present in a connection for the duration of an job interview with Nicki Minaj on “Young Money Radio” on June 12.

Just a working day later on, Denise verified their connection by sharing their PDA pics. On Monday, June 15, the brunette attractiveness posted on her Instagram Tales pics of her and the 37-yr-previous rapper cozying up to every other. He landed a kiss on her cheek with his arm all around her shoulder in just one snap and the lovebirds shared a smooch in an additional.

In the 3rd shot, the pair appeared at the digital camera and flashed a smile, searching so in appreciate to every other. Denise captioned the photographs, “In some way in the center of all the insanity, some thing specific occurred. Us [a heart emoji].”

Their connection will come just two months following the “Lollipop” spitter named it quits with his ex-fiancee La’Tecia, whom he was initially romantically joined to in 2019.