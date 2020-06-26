LeBron James: The NFL Still Owes Colin Kaepernick An Apology!!

NBA legend LeBron James has stated that he feels that the NFL even now owes former quarterback Colin Kaepernick an apology — and blackballing him above his silent protest on the area.

“As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys but I do understand that an apology, I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er,” James explained in an interview with Bloomberg Company Week.

“I just see that to still be wrong, and now they are listening some but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who, basically, sacrificed everything for the better of this world.”

Is he correct? Really should the NFL apologize to Kap?