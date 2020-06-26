LeBron James says NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

Lakers superstar LeBron James feels the NFL really should apologize to former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL because the finish of the 2016 season, for the duration of which the quarterback attracted controversy by kneeling for the national anthem in protest towards racial injustice and police brutality.

He filed a grievance towards the NFL in 2017, accusing owners of colluding to hold him out of a occupation. Kaepernick settled that grievance in February.

Additional: Kaepernick drawing “legitimate interest” from several NFL teams

The 32-12 months-previous and his message have acquired renewed focus amid nationwide protests immediately after the death of George Floyd in police custody on Could 25. James was asked about the progress the NFL has produced now by coming out in assistance of Black Lives Matter and pledging $250 million to fight systemic racism.

“As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms. I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology — I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through and what he was trying to tell the NFL and tell the world about why he was kneeling when he was doing that as a San Francisco 49er,” James mentioned for the duration of a Zoom interview with Bloomberg Businessweek.

“I just see that to still be wrong, and now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who, basically, sacrificed everything for the better of this world.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=C1OlD-IrMWc

Earlier this month, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell encouraged teams to indicator Kaepernick.

Asked about Kaepernick and his long term, Goodell informed ESPN: “Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it’s gonna take a team to make that decision. But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that.”

Goodell also mentioned he would welcome input from Kaepernick if he have been to choose not to return to football and as a substitute seek advice from with the league on social justice concerns.

“If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities,” Goodell mentioned.

“We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody’s welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time. But I hope we’re at a point now where everybody’s committed to making long-term, sustainable change.”