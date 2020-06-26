Lazada new CEO: Alibaba’s Lazada appoints Chun Li as new CEO – Latest News

Lazada, the Southeast Asian arm of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding, stated on Friday it would change its chief executive officer, as it battles for dominance in the rapid-developing industry.

Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Pierre Poignant will be replaced by Chun Li, a former Alibaba executive, who is at the moment Lazada co-president and head of its Indonesia operations, the firm stated in a statement.

Reuters reported the move earlier on Friday, citing sources. Two men and women with understanding of the matter stated the reshuffle is due to the e-commerce firm’s middling overall performance.

Lazada has struggled to fend off rivals like the Singapore-headquartered SEA’s e-commerce arm Shopee, which is backed by Alibaba rival Tencent, for handle of the rapid-developing industry of 650 million shoppers.

The company stated Li would get the job done to boost “Lazada’s competitive advantage through data technology application and business localisation”, and Lazada had noticed “healthy growth” underneath Poignant.

Lazada stated it had above 70 million customers in the 12 months to the finish of March.

Poignant had himself replaced Lucy Peng, an Alibaba co-founder, who stepped down as CEO immediately after 9 months in 2018 despite the fact that she stays executive chairwoman. Lazada stated Poignant will now develop into particular assistant to Alibaba Group Chairman and CEO Daniel Zheng.

Alibaba has extended had struggles with managing Lazada, a firm it owns 90% of immediately after investing $three billion due to the fact 2016, with staff members highlighting a extended-operating culture clash with management from China.

In accordance to VentureCap Insights, Lazada acquired a $one.two billion injunction from Alibaba this 12 months. It was not clear what the injunction connected to and Lazada did not promptly react to requests for comment.

3 sources advised Reuters Lazada is also examining whether or not to rebrand or shut down LazMall, its consider on Alibaba’s Tmall marketplace.

James Sullivan, who headed Lazada Logistics, would also stage down, two men and women stated. Sullivan was not promptly reachable for comment, but his LinkedIn profile indicated he left Lazada in April.

