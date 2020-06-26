Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and More Stars Team Up for “Can’t Cancel Pride” Coronavirus Relief Benefit

Celebrities are providing back in honor of Pride Month.

Stars like Laverne Cox, Cara Delevingne and much more teamed up with P,ampG and iHeartMedia for “Can’t Cancel Pride: A COVID-19 Relief Benefit For The LGBTQ+ Community,” which assisted increase cash and visibility for the LGBTQ+ communities that have been impacted by the pandemic. The occasion collaborated with a number of LGBTQ+ organizations, amongst the foundations had been GLAAD, SAGE, The Trevor Task, the Nationwide Black Justice Coalition, CenterLink and OutRight Action Global.

Also on hand to show their support was Adam Lambert, Ben Platt, Huge Freedia, Katy Perry, Kim Petras, Melissa Etheridge, Sia, Ricky Martin, Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Rannells and Darren Criss, who presented the night’s enjoyment with their moving performances and proved that nothing at all can get in the way of a Pride celebration.

Billy Porter, Bebe Rexha, Ciara, Dan Levy, Hayley Kiyoko, Lena Waithe, Matt Bomer, Nico Tortorella and Tituss Burgess also manufactured specific appearances during the evening, with some taking to social media to participate in the viral “Wipe It Down” challenge to demonstrate their Pride.