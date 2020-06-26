Kenya: 3 people killed in clash with police over face masks

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
3

Kenneth Kaunda informed The Linked Press that violent protests erupted in Lessos on Thursday soon after residents experimented with to protect against police officers from taking a motorbike taxi rider to the station for not sporting a mask. Kenya has created it compulsory to put on face masks in public and failure to comply brings a $200 fine, a hefty charge for several.

Kaunda says residents have been exhausted of police shaking down people for not sporting masks. He asserted that a policeman who had arrested the driver opened fire at the angry crowd, killing a neighborhood cobbler.

“He shot at least five times into the crowd,” explained Kaunda, a stone mason.

