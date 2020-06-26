Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a cute throwback picture with Karisma Kapoor

It was just yesterday when Kareena Kapoor Khan taken care of us with so numerous candid and unseen images from her archives with her sister Karisma Kapoor. In a submit to want her elder sister a satisfied birthday, Kareena had shared a video which starts with many throwback clicks of them collectively. Nowadays the actress shared nevertheless an additional throwback lady in which they are witnessed as genuine-blue Kapoor women.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has taken component in UNICEF India’s new initiative on social media referred to as #ChildhoodChallenge, in which the celebrities are witnessed sharing their childhood picture and creating a unique plea to increase money for UNICEF to aid the needy youngsters and give them a far better childhood. The actress has shared a click in which she and Karisma Kapoor are witnessed as small tots devouring a yummy dinner. The actress has captioned the picture saying, ‘Join me and assistance the #ChildhoodChallenge by sharing your happiest childhood recollections and donate to @unicefindia the volume equal to the yr you have been born in. By taking component in this challenge you can aid prevent a lasting crisis for youngsters.

Click on the website link in bio to donate.’ Check out out her submit here…